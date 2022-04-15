Good Friday
StateNationalTop News

PM Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Wish People On Good Friday

By Haraprasad Das
0 14

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday. Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to twitter and offered his prayers on the occasion.

 

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified, on the day known as Easter.Good Friday is also known by various other names as the Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday. There is no fixed date for the day and it is calculated determining the date for Easter as per ‘paschal full moon’ (Pascha is an Aramaic word for Passover which is a Jewish festival).

Haraprasad Das 15853 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

9 − 6 =

Breaking