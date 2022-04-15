PM Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Wish People On Good Friday

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Jesus Christ on Good Friday. Similarly, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to twitter and offered his prayers on the occasion.

We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

My solemn prayers on #GoodFriday. May Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, love, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood. pic.twitter.com/zKLmYrE2RD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2022

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The Christians believed that Jesus came back three days after being crucified, on the day known as Easter.Good Friday is also known by various other names as the Great Friday, Black Friday, Easter Friday or Holy Friday. There is no fixed date for the day and it is calculated determining the date for Easter as per ‘paschal full moon’ (Pascha is an Aramaic word for Passover which is a Jewish festival).