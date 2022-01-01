New Year
PM Modi, Odisha CM Extend New Year Wishes

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended their wishes to all on the occasion of New Year 2022 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Modi stated, “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives.”

Patnaik said, “My best wishes and congratulations to the people of the State on the occasion of the New Year. May each life be prosperous with the progress of the State by the grace of Lord Jagannath.”

 

 

