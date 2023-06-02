PM Modi, Odisha CM Congratulate Indian Hockey Team on Winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have congratulated the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for their splendid victory at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team reigned supreme as they beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in a thrilling Final match of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 here in Salalah, Oman.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men’s Hockey Team for their splendid victory at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. Their triumph reflects the burgeoning talent and determination that our youth hold. They have made India very proud.”

Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men’s Hockey Team for their splendid victory at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. Their triumph reflects the burgeoning talent and determination that our youth hold. They have made India very proud. pic.twitter.com/r5tdlfduH3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Prior to this, the Odisha CM had tweeted: “Congratulate the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team on winning #JuniorAsiaCup 2023 by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Oman. May the Indian team continue their winning streak and make the country proud. Wish them all the best.”

Congratulate the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team on winning #JuniorAsiaCup 2023 by defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Oman. May the Indian team continue their winning streak and make the country proud. Wish them all the best. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/BzxiTnDc6r — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 2, 2023

Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey also congratulated the team on Twitter.

A historic victory! Fourth Gold medal for India! Congratulations to the Indian Colts for their resounding victory in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023. Your relentless spirit, unmatched skills, and sheer dedication have etched a new chapter in Indian hockey’s glorious journey. https://t.co/RCsmM2noVp — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) June 2, 2023

With this victory, India has created a new record of winning the maximum titles at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup. The team had previously won the title in 2004, 2008 and 2015 while Pakistan has won the tournament in 1988, 1992, 1996.

Recognizing the team’s effort and their unbeaten record in the prestigious tournament which saw them qualify for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia, the Hockey India Executive Board announced a cash award of INR 2.00 Lakh each for players and INR 1.00 Lakh each for support staff.