Maya Devi Temple
PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Offer Prayers At Sacred Maya Devi Temple

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Nepal’s Lumbini.

He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit to the historic temple.

“Beginning the Nepal visit with prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini,” the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

PM Modi is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

