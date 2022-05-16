PM Modi, Nepal PM Deuba Offer Prayers At Sacred Maya Devi Temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Nepal’s Lumbini.

He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit to the historic temple.

“Beginning the Nepal visit with prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini,” the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

Beginning the Nepal visit with prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. pic.twitter.com/M1YZZhdyTH — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 16, 2022

PM Modi is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.