PM Modi & Morrison to hold India-Australia virtual summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, will hold a virtual summit today where they will review the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi and Morrison are expected to commit closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, with Canberra set to announce investments worth a total of ₹1,500 crore (Aus$ 280 million). According to Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance,” the PMO said in a release.