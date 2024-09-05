Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister and former Prime Minister of Singapore today. The senior Minister hosted a lunch in honour of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister appreciated Senior Minister Lee’s contributions to the development of India – Singapore Strategic Partnership and expressed his hope that Senior Minister Lee will continue to give attention and guidance to Singapore’s relations with India in his new role as Senior Minister.

Recalling their earlier meetings, Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee expressed satisfaction at the progress of India – Singapore relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed that there exists substantial potential to do more, particularly under the pillars of cooperation identified during the two meetings of the India – Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. They exchanged ideas for further strengthening bilateral cooperation and on regional and global issues of mutual interest.