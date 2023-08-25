PM Modi Meets With Greece Counterpart; Discuss Bilateral Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece in Athens on 25 August 2023.

The two leaders held discussions in one-on-one and delegation-level formats. Prime Minister expressed his condolences for the loss of life and property lives in the tragic incidents of forest fires in Greece.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of the Chandrayaan mission, terming it as a success for humanity.

The discussions covered various dimensions of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment, defense and security, technology, infrastructure, digital payments, shipping, pharma, agriculture, migration and mobility, tourism, skill development, culture, education and people-to-people ties. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues, including the EU, Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean. They called for respect of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both sides agreed to elevate their relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.