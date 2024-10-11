Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos. PM Modi offered condolences for the lives lost to Hurricane Milton in the US and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The meeting underscored the robust diplomatic ties between India and the US, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to address global and regional challenges together. On Thursday, PM Modi had bilateral discussions with the leaders of Japan and New Zealand.

He congratulated Japan’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, expressing his wishes for Japan’s continued success and emphasizing India’s commitment to its relationship with Japan as a valued friend and strategic partner. Additionally, PM Modi’s first meeting with New Zealand’s PM Christopher Luxon was marked by New Zealand’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance and an accepted invitation for Luxon to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

At the ASEAN summit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed the 21st century as the “Asian century” for India and the ASEAN nations. “In a world where conflict and tension prevail in many regions, the bond, coordination, dialogue, and cooperation between India and ASEAN are of utmost significance,” he stated. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a 10-point plan to bolster connectivity and resilience, aligning with Laos’ theme as the 2024 ASEAN Chair and commemorating a decade of the ‘Act East’ policy.

This plan aims to enhance the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Partnership by improving physical, digital, cultural, and spiritual connections to foster cyber, disaster, supply chain, health, and climate resilience.

