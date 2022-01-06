PM security breach
PM Modi Meets Prez Kovind Over Security Breach Issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind over the security breach during his visit to Punjab.

During the meeting, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed “concerns about the serious lapse”.

In a major security lapse, PM Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover for around 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesting farmers in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

PM Modi returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any events, including a rally which was later cancelled due to rainfall.

