Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the United States on Sunday and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He reiterated India’s support for the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India’s support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine,” Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi is currently in New York. He met the leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal later said in a post on X: “PM Modi expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the people of Palestine”.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day official trip to the United States.

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Sunday afternoon, he addressed thousands of members of the Indian-American community at the ‘Modi&US’ mega community event in Long Island.