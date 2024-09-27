New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today met with the leadership team of Tata Sons and PSMC. The discussion focused on updates regarding semiconductor manufacturing projects in India. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Had a great meeting with the leadership team of Tata Sons and PSMC. They shared updates on their Semiconductor manufacturing projects. PSMC expressed enthusiasm to further expand its footprint in India.”