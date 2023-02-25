PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz At Rashtrapari Bhavan

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who on Saturday arrived in Delhi for a two-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Scholz is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am.

His visit to India is the first standalone one by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Scholz will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues. PM Modi and Scholz will also interact with CEOs and business leaders of both sides. Scholz will also meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the day.

According to the statement released by MEA, on the second day of his visit, Scholz will proceed to Bengaluru on February 26.