PM Modi meets former Japan PM Yoshihide Suga

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga, Chairman, Japan-India Association (JIA) and former Prime Minister of Japan today. Mr. Suga is on a visit to India with a delegation of over 100 members comprising government officials, Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), and members of “Ganesha no Kai” group of Parliamentarians.

Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Suga on his maiden visit to India as the Chairman of JIA. The leaders exchanged views on further deepening Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, including in the areas of investment and economic cooperation, railways, people-to-people linkages, skill development partnership.

Prime Minister had fruitful interaction with accompanying members of “Ganesha no Kai” Parliamentary group on strengthening Parliamentary linkages between the two countries. They welcomed the growing popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda in Japan and discussed ways to further strengthen cultural ties between India and Japan.

PM welcomed Keidanren members to India and highlighted widespread reforms undertaken in the country to improve the business ecosystem. He invited Japanese investors to expand their existing investments and explore new avenues of cooperation.