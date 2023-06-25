PM Modi Meets Egyptian Counterpart And Ministers, Discusses Strategic Ties

Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visted Egypt, marking this official tour as the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 26 years.

PM Modi kicked off his packed schedule by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations, energy cooperation, and further strengthening the strategic ties between Cairo and New Delhi.

During the meeting, PM Modi, Egyptian PM Madbouly, and his top cabinet minister discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas like trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma, and people-to-people ties.

The Egyptian leaders highlighted the activities that the India Unit has been undertaking and discussed new areas of cooperation. PM Modi appreciated the setting up of the India Unit and welcomed the Egyptian government’s approach to taking forward bilateral relations with India. He also shared India’s readiness to work closely with Egypt in various areas of mutual interest.

PM Modi is set to meet Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday (June 25), and he will also visit the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the fighting for Egypt during World War 1.