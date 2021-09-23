PM Modi Meets Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen & CEO Of First Solar Mark Widmar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr. Shantanu Narayen, President, CEO of Adobe, and Mr. Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar on Thursday.

During the meeting with Narayen, they discussed Adobe’s ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India.

Discussions also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education, and R&D.

In another meeting with the CEO of First Solar, they talked about India’s renewable energy landscape, particularly solar energy potential, and our target of 450 GW electricity generation from renewable sources by 2030.

Discussions also took place about First Solar’s interest in setting up manufacturing facilities in India using their unique thin-film technology by availing the recently launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, as well as integrating India into global supply chains.