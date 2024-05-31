PM Modi Meditates At Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Kanyakumari: With the conclusion of the campaigning for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his 45-hour-long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Modi will meditate at the Vivekananda Rock memorial till Saturday evening. The Prime Minister is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda had meditated in 1892 to get a clear vision of the future of India.

It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea and BJP leaders said the choice of Kanyakumari gives out a message of national unity.

Security has been beefed up due to Modi’s visit, and 2,000 police personnel stationed during his stay. The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy are also maintaining a tight vigil.