PM Modi May Visit Odisha To Flag Off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Bhubaneswar: After the successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to Puri, speculations are rife regarding the regular operations of the much-awaited train services. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha for flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, informed state BJP general secretary, Prithviraj Harichandan today.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will start operating from May 15, reports said.

The semi high-speed train will be flagged off from Puri Railway Station. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present at the Puri Railway Station during the flagging-off ceremony, reports added.

The East Coast Railway authorities have not made any official announcement in this regard.