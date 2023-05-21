PM Modi Leaves For Papua New Guinea After Concluding Hiroshima Tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour after concluding his visit to Japan for the summit of the G7 advanced economies here during which he also met several world leaders and discussed a host of global issues with them.

Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister.

“After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit following an invitation by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

“It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and the people of Japan for their warmth,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit as guests.

During his stay in Japan, he met several world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese counterpart Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and British Premier Rishi Sunak.