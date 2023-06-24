PM Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US State Visit

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24 left for Egypt after concluding his U.S. state visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress.

This is Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt. During his two days visit, Prime Minister will hold talks with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt. Several strategic partnership documents and a Memorandum of Understanding are likely to be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt.