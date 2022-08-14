Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
PM Modi leads tributes for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable, full of life, witty and insightful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, remembering the veteran investor who passed away this morning.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable.

Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world,” PM Modi said in a tweet, sharing a photograph of himself with the investor.

“He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, died at a Mumbai hospital this morning at the age of 62. He was declared dead on arrival after he rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital at around 6:45 am, sources said.

He was reported to have a net worth of around $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. Jhunjhunwala also backed Akasa Air, India’s newest airline which took off earlier this month.

 

