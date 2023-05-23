PM Modi Lays Stone Of ‘Little India’ To Be Built In Harris Park In Australia

Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart on Tuesday jointly laid the foundation stone of the ‘Little India’ gateway to be built in Harris Park here as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations and to recognise the diaspora’s immense contribution.

Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day.

“Recognising diaspora’s role as a bridge between India & Australia. PM @narendramodijoined PM @AlboMP for the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Little India’ Gateway to be built in Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney, inhabited by a large Indian community,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

“The Gateway will serve as a symbol of India-Australia friendship and diaspora’s immense contribution to it,” the tweet read.

Harris Park is a thriving, dynamic, multicultural hub known for its blend of cultures and large Indian population,” the City of Parramatta said on its website.

“Sometimes referred to as ‘Little India’, Wigram, Marion and Station Streets in Harris Park are home to more than 20 eateries, a variety of shops selling colourful saris, glittering arm bangles and Indian spices that will transport you straight to Mumbai, it said.

The announcement to declare Harris Park as ‘Little India’ was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed PM Modi at the community event at the Qudos Bank Arena.

“I had the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister @AlboMP ji on the Indian soil in Ahmedabad. Today he joined me in unveiling the foundation stone of ‘Little India’ here: PM @narendramodi,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.