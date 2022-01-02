PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The university is established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.