PM Modi lays foundation stone, dedicates projects worth over Rs 24,300 Cr in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan today.

The projects include the dedication of the six-lane Greenfield Expressway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Economic Corridor at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crores, Phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around Rs 10,950 crores, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line to be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around Rs 1,340 crores, and a new 30-bedded Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway Station at a cost of around Rs 450 crores and doubling of the 43 km long Churu – Ratangarh section railway line

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to the land of warriors and remarked that the people dedicated to the development of the state always present an opportunity that he makes himself available to dedicate the development projects to the nation. Referring to the projects of today worth more than 24,000 crores, the Prime Minister noted that Rajasthan got two modern six-lane expressways within a matter of months. Recalling the inauguration of the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of the Delhi – Mumbai Express Corridor in February, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to inaugurate the 500 km six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar – Jamnagar Expressway today. “In a way, Rajasthan has scored a double century when it comes to National Highways”, he added. The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Bikaner and Rajasthan for the Green Energy Corridor and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital.

The Prime Minister said that Rajasthan has always been full of capabilities and potential. It is because of this potential for growth, the Prime Minister said, that record investment is being made in the state. Connectivity is being made hi-tech as there are endless possibilities for industrial development. Fast-speed expressways and railways will give a push to tourism opportunities which will benefit the youth of the state, he said.

Referring to the Green Field Expressway which was inaugurated today, the Prime Minister said that it will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, while important commercial seaports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also become accessible from Bikaner and Rajasthan. He underlined that the distances between Bikaner and Amritsar, and Jodhpur will be reduced, along with the distance between Jodhpur and Gujarat which will largely benefit the farmers and businesses of the region. “This Greenfield Expressway will strengthen the economic activities in entire western India”, the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the increased connectivity with oil field refineries which will strengthen the supply, thereby giving pace to economic developments in the country.

Talking about the doubling of the railway line, the Prime Minister highlighted the priority given to the growth of Railways in Rajasthan. He informed that between 2004-2014 Rajasthan received less than Rs 1000 crores per year on average for railways whereas after 2014, the state received Rs 10,000 crores every year on average.

The Prime Minister said that the biggest beneficiaries of this infrastructure push are small businessmen and small-scale industries. He mentioned Bikaner’s Achaar, papad, namkeen and said that with better connectivity, these small businesses will be able to take their products to every corner of the world.

Continuing with the efforts for Rajasthan’s development, the Prime Minister mentioned the Vibrant Village scheme for the long-neglected border villages. “We declared the frontier villages the ‘first villages’ of the country. Leading to development in these regions and a renewed interest among the people of the country about visiting these areas”, he said.

The Prime Minister talked about the blessings of Karni Mata and Salasar Balaji in Rajasthan and said that the state should be at the peak of development. That is why the Government of India is working for the growth of Rajasthan with all its might. He concluded with the hope that the combined effort of everyone will realize all the development goals of Rajasthan.

Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary among others were present on the occasion.