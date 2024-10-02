Hazaribag: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in Hazaribag, Jharkhand today.

Shri Modi launched Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, inaugurated 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and laid the foundation stone for 25 EMRS, and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for becoming a part of Jharkhand’s development journey and recalled visiting Jamshedpur a few days ago to inaugurate development projects worth hundreds of crores. Shri Modi mentioned handing over pucca houses to thousands of poor from Jharkhand under PM Awas Yojna. Referring to today’s projects related to the empowerment and welfare of tribal communities worth more than Rs 80,000 crore, the Prime Minister said that it is proof of the government’s priority towards tribal communities. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people of Jharkhand and India for the projects of today.

झारखंड के चहुंमुखी विकास के लिए हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं। आज हजारीबाग में विभिन्न विकास योजनाओं का उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास कर उत्साहित हूं।https://t.co/iE9kR1IsRQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

Noting the occasion of Mahatma Gandhiji’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that his vision and ideas towards tribal welfare are India’s capital. Mahatma Gandhi believed, the Prime Minister said, that India can only progress when the tribal societies progress at a fast pace. Shri Modi expressed satisfaction that the present government is paying maximum attention to tribal upliftment and mentioned launching Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan today where 63,000 tribal-dominated villages will be developed in about 550 districts at a cost of about Rs 80,000 crore. Prime Minister Modi informed that work would be done to improve the socio-economic life in these tribal-dominated villages and the benefits would reach more than 5 crore tribal brothers and sisters of the country. “The tribal society of Jharkhand will also benefit greatly from this”, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan was being started from the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. PM also recalled that on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, PM-Janman Yojana was launched from Jharkhand. He announced that on 15th November 2024, on Janjati Gaurav Diwas, India will celebrate the first anniversary of the PM-Janman Yojana. He added that through the PM-Janman Yojana, the fruits of development were reaching those tribal areas of the country that were left behind. Shri Modi highlighted that under PM-Janman Yojana, the foundation stone of development works worth about 1350 crore rupees was laid today. Speaking about the scheme, he underlined that facilities like education, health and roads will be built for a better life in the most backward tribal areas.

The Prime Minister underlined that positive results are achieved when correct efforts are made. He expressed confidence that the tribal youth would move forward and the country would benefit from their capabilities.

Governor of Jharkhand, Shri Santosh Gangwar and Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram were present on the occasion among others.