Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects of railways, road, power, housing and finance sectors worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

Earlier in the day, Shri Modi inaugurated India’s first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. He also flagged off several Vande Bharat trains on routes – Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi. Further, he launched the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

The first 100 days of our third term have brought impactful development for all. Today, several projects shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat are being launched from Ahmedabad.https://t.co/wJ9pWku2oI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2024

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the auspicious occasions of Ganpati Mahotsav and Milad-un-Nabi and various festivals being celebrated all around the country. Shri Modi said that during this time of festivities, India’s festival of development is also underway with projects in the sectors of rail, road and metro worth around Rs 8,500 crore inaugurated and foundation stones laid. Terming the inauguration of Namo Bharat Raid Rail as a new star-studded in Gujarat’s honour, the Prime Minister said that it will prove to be a new milestone in India’s urban connectivity. Shri Modi noted that thousands of families are entering into their new homes today while the first instalment for thousands of other families has also been released. He said with belief that these families would spend the upcoming festive period of Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Dhanteras, and Diwali in their new homes with the same fervour. “I wish you an auspicious Grih Pravesh ”, PM Modi said. He congratulated the people of Gujarat and India for the development projects of today, especially the women who have now become homeowners.

Expressing pain, Shri Modi said that amidst the festive fervour, there have been incessant floods in various parts of Gujarat. He added that it was the first time there were such incessant rains in a short period across nooks and corners of Gujarat. He condoled the demise of those citizens who lost their lives due to floods. He assured that the Union and State governments were leaving no stone unturned to ensure support and rehabilitation of the affected. He also wished a very speedy recovery to the injured.

“This is my first visit to Gujarat after taking charge as the Prime Minister for the third time”, PM Modi said, highlighting that Gujarat is his place of birth where he learned all life lessons. He said that the people of Gujarat have showered their love upon him and the feeling is similar to a son returning home only to be rejuvenated with new energy and enthusiasm. He stated that it is his good fortune that the people have come out in such large numbers to bless him.