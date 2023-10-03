PM Modi lays foundation, dedicates projects worth Rs 8000 cr in Telangana’s Nizamabad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8000 crores in important sectors like power, rail and health in Nizamabad, Telangana today.

The projects include the dedication of 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC, rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool. He laid the foundation stone of 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the state under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Shri Modi also flagged off Siddipet – Secunderabad – Siddipet train service.

Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister congratulated the people of Telangana for the projects of today. He said that the development of any nation or state depends upon its self-reliant capacity for electricity production as it improves Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business simultaneously. “Smooth supply of electricity gives momentum to growth of industries in a state”, the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that the dedication of 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC in Peddapalli district. He emphasized that the second unit will also be operational very soon, and upon its completion the installed capacity of the power plant would rise to 4,000 MW. He expressed delight that Telangana Super Thermal Power Plant is the most modern power plant out of all NTPC power plants in the country. “The major part of electricity produced in this power plant will go to the people of Telangana”, the Prime Minister said as he emphasized the central government’s propensity to complete the projects whose foundation stones are laid. He recalled laying the foundation stone of this project in 2016 and expressed gratitude for inaugurating it today. “This is the new work culture of our government”, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the government is working to fulfill the energy needs of Telangana. He recalled dedicating Hassan–Cherlapalli pipeline recently. “This pipeline will become the basis of LPG transformation, transportation and distribution in a cost-effective and eco-friendly manner”, he said.

Speaking on electrification projects between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahbubnagar – Kurnool, the Prime Minister said that it will increase the connectivity in the state along with a boost to the average speed of the two trains. “India Railways is moving with a target of 100 percent electrification of all the railway lines”, he said. He said the new rail link between Manoharabad and Siddipet will give a push to business and industry. The Prime Minister recalled laying the foundation stone of the project in 2016.

The Prime Minister recalled how healthcare was a domain of a selected few earlier. Shri Modi informed about many steps taken to make health services available as well as affordable. He talked about the increasing numbers of medical colleges and AIIMS, including one in Bibinagar. Simultaneously, work is done on increasing the number of doctors, he added.

The Prime Minister informed about PM Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission, under which quality infrastructure is being ensured in every district. Today under this mission, the Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks has been laid in Telangana. He informed that blocks will be built in such a way that they have complete arrangements for Dedicated Isolation wards, Oxygen Supply and Infection Prevention and Control. “More than 5000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers are already functional to increase health facilities in Telangana”, he said. During the covid pandemic, the Prime Minister informed that 50 large PSA Oxygen plants were established in Telangana which played a significant role in saving precious lives. He concluded the address by congratulating the people for today’s projects in the important sectors of power, railway and health.

Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister, Shri G Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion among others.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing power generation with improved energy efficiency in the country, the first 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC was dedicated to the nation. It will provide low-cost power to Telangana and provide a boost to the economic development of the state. It will also be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

Telangana’s rail infrastructure gets a boost as the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation, rail projects including the new Railway Line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet; and the electrification project between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool. The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet. The electrification project between Dharmabad – Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar – Kurnool will help in improving the average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region. The Prime Minister also flagged off Siddipet – Secunderabad – Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region.

In an effort to augment health infrastructure in Telangana, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 20 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs) across the state under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. These CCBs will be built in the districts Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet). These CCBs will augment district-level critical care infrastructure across Telangana benefiting the people of the state.