Washim: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim, Maharashtra today.

The initiatives include disbursing the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, launching the 5th instalment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, the dedicating of more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations, five solar parks across Maharashtra with a total capacity of 19 MW and the launch of Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and Indigenous sex-sorted semen technology

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed before Poharadevi Mata from the auspicious land of Washim and mentioned performing darshan and pooja at the temple of Mata Jagdamba earlier today. He also spoke about seeking blessings from Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their samadhi and paid reverence to the great saints. The Prime Minister also noted the birth anniversary of the great warrior queen of Gondwana, Durgavati ji and recalled the nation celebrating her 500th birth anniversary last year.

The Prime Minister noted the ongoing polling in Haryana today and appealed to the people of the state to vote in large numbers. He said that their vote would take Haryana to new heights.

महाराष्ट्र के वाशिम की पावन धरती पर कृषि और बंजारा समाज से जुड़े कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनकर बेहद उत्साहित हूं। https://t.co/UdHJwrFhkf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2024

Highlighting the disbursement of the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.5 crore farmers today, the Prime Minister said that the state government strives to provide double benefits to its farmers. Shri Modi also touched upon NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana where about 90 lakh farmers from Maharashtra have been handed financial assistance of approximately Rs 1900 crore. He mentioned dedicating multiple projects concerning Farmer Producer Organizations worth hundreds of crores. On providing assistance to beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojna today, the Prime Minister underlined that the scheme is empowering the capabilities of Narishakti. Shri Modi congratulated all citizens of Maharashtra and India for today’s projects.

Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Shri Rajiv Ranjan were present on the occasion among others.

