PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched Ujjwala 2.0 — the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) — by handing over LPG connections in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

After the formal launch, the prime minister distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath handed over the documents to the women on behalf of the PM.

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households.