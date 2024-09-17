Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the Subhadra scheme at a dedicated event at Janata Maidan on Tuesday.

Excitement reached its peak within the BJP ranks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odisha to inaugurate the grand Subhadra Yojana on his birthday, fulfilling a key electoral promise made by the party before the 2024 elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, as well as other MPs and ministers, were present at the program.

Over 70,000 women attended the launch event, their excitement was palpable as they were set to receive their first instalment of Rs 5,000 today.

The eligible beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana, who registered by September 15, will receive their first instalment of the scheme today, September 17.

Women beneficiaries aged between 21 and 60 years are set to receive a total of Rs 50,000 over the next five years.

The state government will deposit Rs 10,000 annually into the beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day (March 8) for five years.

To date, Subhadra Yojana has received applications from 72 lakh women. The flagship program is set to benefit over 1 crore women in the state, according to Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

An extensive security blanket was established for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Odisha today, with approximately 81 platoons of police deployed in Bhubaneswar to handle traffic, control crowds, maintain law and order, and ensure the Prime Minister’s security during his one-day tour of the state.