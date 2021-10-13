PM Modi Launches Rs 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti Plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan at Pragati Maidan here.

It will provide multi-modal connectivity to more than 1,200 industrial clusters, including two defence corridors across the country.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan, before launching the GatiShakti plan with the press of a remote button.

The ambitious plan envisages a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by as many as 16 central ministries and departments. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that PM GatiShakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

He added that taxpayers’ money in the past was ‘insulted’ through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and there was no coordination on projects.

Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the event, said that the PM GatiShakti initiative will give infrastructure creation a new direction and also provide a new pace to existing projects.