PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore in Assam on Sunday. The infrastructure projects, some funded by the state government and some by the Centre, were unveiled at a function at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati. PM Modi also addressed a public meeting at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanaparaj, Guwahati.

“After independence those who were in power for years, even they could not understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. For political benefits, they started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture and history. No country can progress by neglecting its history. But, in the last ten years the situation in the country has changed,” PM Modi said at the event.

The PM on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip, during which he will meet the BJP’s state core committee and roll out several projects. He landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati from Odisha around 6.30 pm and proceeded to Koinadhara state guest house.

PM Modi was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some state ministers and senior civil and police officers.

“It was an honour to welcome the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to our beautiful State of Assam,” Kataria said after receiving him at the airport. Welcoming him to Assam, Sarma called him as the most popular leader of the world, flag bearer of the country’s development and Assam and Northeast’s true well-wisher.

“Thousands assemble in Khanapara to illuminate 1,00,000 diyas, welcoming and celebrating the arrival of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Assam. The joyous celebration captures the spirit of #PMModiInAssam with splendid visuals,” he added.

Major projects launched in Assam:

The Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore)

The six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati

The upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore)

A new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore)

The second edition of Asom Mala roads was also kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi inaugurated the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

PM Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday.