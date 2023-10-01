PM Modi launches infra projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana

Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon virtually laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar.

These works cover diverse sectors including road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, and higher education which will be highly beneficial for the people of the state.

At an event held there, the Prime Minister dedicated a road project to the country. The project, a part of the Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor, was built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the program, the PM also flagged off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service through video conferencing. This train will enhance rail connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka.

Reportedly, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was there to welcome PM Modi at the helipad in Mahabubnagar earlier.

However, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was, once again, not present to receive the Prime Minister in Hyderabad on Sunday.