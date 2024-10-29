New Delhi: On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and Dhanteras and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. He conveyed his wishes to all business owners of the country as most people tend to buy something new for their homes, and also extended advanced greetings for Diwali.

The Prime Minister underlined that this Diwali is a historic one as Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya will be lit up with thousands of diyas, making the celebrations unprecedented. “Lord Ram has once again returned to his abode in this year’s Diwali”, the Prime Minister remarked, adding that this wait is finally over not after 14 but 500 years.

Augmenting the healthcare infrastructure is our priority. Initiatives relating to the sector launched today will make top-quality and affordable facilities available to the citizens.https://t.co/eqbS0KJjE2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2024

Shri Modi said that it is no coincidence that this year’s festival of Dhanteras is an amalgamation of prosperity and health but a symbol of India’s culture and philosophy of life. Quoting sages and saints, the Prime Minister explained that health is considered supreme wealth and this ancient notion is finding acceptance across the world in the form of Yoga. Shri Modi expressed happiness that Ayurveda Diwas is being celebrated in more than 150 countries today and said that it is proof of the growing attraction towards Ayurveda, and India’s contribution to the world from its ancient past.

The Prime Minister underscored that in the past decade, the country had witnessed the beginning of a new chapter in the health sector with the amalgamation of knowledge of Ayurveda with Modern medicine. He added that the All India Institute of Ayurveda had been a focal point of this chapter. Shri Modi remarked that seven years ago on Ayurveda day, he was fortunate to dedicate the first phase of the institute to the country and today with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantri, he was inaugurating the second phase of the institute. He noted that it would be possible to see the ancient techniques like Panchakarma infused with modern technology in this institute along with advanced research studies in the fields of Ayurveda and medical science. Shri Modi congratulated the citizens of India for this advancement.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri J P Nadda, and Minister of Labour and Employment & Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were present on the occasion among others.