PM Modi lauds vaccination of 2 Cr children in 15-18 age group

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to maintain the momentum of vaccination and has asked everyone to follow Covid appropriate protocol.

Quoting a tweet from the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said :

“Excellent! Well done my young friends.

Let us continue this momentum.

Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already.”

