PM Modi lauds vaccination of 2 Cr children in 15-18 age group
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to maintain the momentum of vaccination and has asked everyone to follow Covid appropriate protocol.
Quoting a tweet from the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said :
Excellent! Well done my young friends.
Let us continue this momentum.
Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven’t already. https://t.co/h6TCS0BDkU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2022