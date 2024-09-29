Mayurbhanj: In a bid to preserve and promote one of India’s indigenous languages, a resident of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Ramjeet Tudu, has launched a digital platform dedicated to the Santhali language. The initiative, supported by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting local languages through digital innovation, is expected to provide Santhali speakers a new identity in the digital world.

The platform, created by Tudu, allows users to both read and write in Santhali, offering an accessible way for the language to flourish in the modern era. Santhali, spoken by the Santhal tribe, is one of India’s lesser-known languages, yet it holds significant cultural importance in regions such as Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. With this new innovation, the language can now find its voice on the global stage, encouraging more people to engage with and preserve this linguistic heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded this effort, emphasizing the importance of preserving indigenous languages and cultures. “Digital innovation is a powerful tool in our mission to protect and promote our rich linguistic heritage. The work done by Ramjeet Tudu is a shining example of how technology can bridge gaps and bring communities closer,” he said.

Ramjeet Tudu’s platform provides a space for writers and readers to connect and share their work. This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in keeping the Santhali language alive and thriving in the digital age.

A few years ago when Ramjit ji started using the mobile phone, he was saddened by the fact that he could not send messages in his mother tongue. After that, he started exploring the possibilities of typing ‘Ol Chiki’, script of the Santhali language. With the help of some of his friends, he developed the technique of typing in ‘Ol Chiki’. Today, due to his efforts, articles written in Santhali language are reaching millions of people.