PM Modi lauds Odia scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty for being awarded by IUPAC

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Odia scientist Jyotirmayee Mohanty for receiving special award from IUPAC in the field of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.

Professor Jyotirmayee Mohanty, a scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, India has received the IUPAC 2023 award under the Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering category.

It is pertinent to mention, the woman scientist is a daughter-in-law of Titira village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district. She is the wife of scientist Rashmiranjan Mohanty and the daughter of Dr Baikunthanath Patra from Cuttack.

IUPAC recently announced the names of 12 recipients, in order to celebrate International Day of Women in science. The awards ceremony was previously constituted as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations. It is held every year to promote and acknowledge the works of women chemists and chemical engineers worldwide.