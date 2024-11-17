Abuja: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today lauded the Marathi community of Nigeria for being connected to their culture and roots, when the community expressed joy on Marathi language being conferred the Classical language status.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“In Nigeria, the Marathi community expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language. It is truly commendable how they remain connected to their culture and roots.”