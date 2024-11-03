New Delhi: In a significant acknowledgement of India’s efforts to eradicate tuberculosis, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi highlighted the nation’s achievements in reducing TB incidence.

Responding to a post by Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda that acknowledges the recognition of India’s remarkable progress, by the World Health Organisation, in reducing tuberculosis by 17.7% from 2015 to 2023, the Prime Minister’s posted on X:

“Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India’s dedicated and innovative efforts. Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India.”