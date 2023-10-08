PM Modi lauds India’s best ever performance at Asian Games in the last 60 years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Games in the last 60 years with the highest-ever medal tally of 107.

PM Modi hailed the unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of the players.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games!

The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years.

The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud. Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence.”