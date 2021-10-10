PM Modi
PM Modi lauds Indian shooting team for topping medal tally at Junior World Championships

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian shooters for topping the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Gold medals.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Outstanding performance by our shooters! India emerges on top of the medal tally at the Shooting Junior World Championships with 40 medals including 16 Golds. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This  success will inspire several budding shooters.”

