New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the Indian contingent for winning Gold in both open and women’s category at 45th Chess Olympiad. He congratulated the incredible Men’s and Women’s Chess teams for their remarkable achievement.

The PM in a message on X stated:

“Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad! Congratulations to our incredible Men’s and Women’s Chess Teams. This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India’s sports trajectory. May this success inspire generations of chess enthusiasts to excel in the game.”