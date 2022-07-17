PM Modi Lauds 200-cr Vaccine Doses Landmark

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people of India for showing remarkable faith in science and crossing the special figure of 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. He also appreciated the spirit and determination of doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs in the campaign.

The Prime Minister tweeted in response to the announcement by the Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya:

“India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19.

Throughout the rollout of the vaccine, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science. Our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs have played a key role in ensuring a safer planet. I appreciate their spirit and determination.”