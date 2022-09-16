PM Modi joins leaders of SCO member states for discussions

Uzbekistan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev as the former arrived at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO ) summit venue. Air patrolling was being done in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand ahead of the starting today. PM Modi landed in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand last night for the SCO summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the historic Uzbek city here along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other member states of the influential grouping.

It is for the first time that Xi and Modi came face-to-face since the border standoff between India and China escalated following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

At the venue of the summit, Modi was warmly greeted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

After the summit, Prime Minister Modi is set to have separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Putin, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Raisi.