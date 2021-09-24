PM Modi, Japanese Counterpart Suga Meet Ahead of Quad Summit

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga had a “fruitful meeting” here and the two leaders discussed ways to boost trade and cultural ties and further cement the bilateral strategic relations ahead of the first in-person Quad meeting to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

“Furthering friendship with Japan,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a tweet after the meeting on Thursday.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, as they reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral relationship and exchanged views on recent global developments, including the Afghanistan crisis after Taliban’s takeover.

The two Prime Ministers agreed to enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence equipment and technologies, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi thanked Suga for his personal commitment and leadership, both as Prime Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary earlier, in enabling great advances in the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the last few years, it said.