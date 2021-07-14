PM Modi, Jaishankar to chair UNSC meetings during Indian presidency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will all chair high-level meetings at the Indian presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) next month.

The meetings would discuss maritime security, counter-terror and UN peace keeping operations.

Jaishankar and Shringla will fly to New York next month and meet with officials. India has a two year tenure as a non-permanent member until the end of 2022. Meanwhile, Shringla flew into New York this morning and during his visit he will meet with the French foreign minister, Jean Yves Le Drian and other top dignitaries.

India is one of the five incoming members of the UNSC. The other four are Norway, Mexico, Ireland, Kenya.

The Indian envoy said that the “leadership” would be speaking at Security Council events. India will take over the presidency for the month of August. That could be a window for Prime Minister Modi to address the forum.