PM Modi Invites Ideas For ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share the ideas and suggestions for upcoming episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message.

Sharing MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted; “Do you have inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 31st? I look forward to hearing them…share them either on MyGov or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.”

