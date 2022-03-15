PM Modi Invites For Ideas & Suggestions For Mann Ki Baat On March 27

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens for ideas and suggestions for Mann ki Baat which will take place on 27th March, 2022.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 27th. Like always, I hope to receive your ideas and suggestions for the programme. Share them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message.”

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.