PM Modi Invites Citizens’ Suggestion For Mann Ki Baat On Jan 30

By Haraprasad Das
0 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 30th January, 2022.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.”

 

