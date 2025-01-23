On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, commemorated as Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a special interaction with students in the Central Hall of the Parliament in New Delhi today.

The Prime Minister asked the students what was the goal of the nation by 2047, to which a student with utmost confidence answered to make India a Developed Nation (Viksit Bharat). Upon being asked by the Prime Minister about why only till 2047, another student replied that “by then, our current generation will be ready for the nation’s service when India will be celebrating the centenary of her Independence”.

Shri Modi then asked the students about the importance of today to which they replied it was the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was born in Cuttack, Odisha. Shri Modi remarked that there was a grand event being held in Cuttack to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Bose. He then asked another student, which saying of Netaji motivates you the most, to which she replied, “Give me blood and I promise you freedom”. She further explained that Netaji Bose demonstrated true leadership by prioritizing his country above all else and that this dedication continues to inspire us greatly. The PM then asked what actions you derived from the inspiration, to which the female student replied that she was motivated to reduce the carbon footprint of the nation, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Prime Minister then asked the girl about what were the initiatives undertaken in India to reduce carbon footprint, to which she answered that electric vehicles and buses were introduced. The Prime Minister emphasized that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the Union government were operating in Delhi and more would be introduced.

The Prime Minister explained to the students about the PM Suryagarh Yojana as a tool to tackle climate change. He said that as part of the scheme, solar panels were installed on the rooftop of the house, which would produce electricity through solar energy, thereby eliminating the need to pay electricity bills. He further added that the electricity generated could be used to charge e-vehicles, thereby eliminating the spending on fossil fuels and curbing pollution. Shri Modi further informed the students that any surplus electricity generated at home, after personal use, can be sold to the government, which will buy it from them and provide monetary compensation. He added that this meant you could generate electricity at home and sell it for profit.