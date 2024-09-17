Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Shabara Sahi slum in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar, and inaugurated the homes of PMAY-Urban beneficiaries.

Joined by Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Modi spent about 30 minutes with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, engaging in conversation with them.

The slum’s inhabitants welcomed him traditionally with an ‘anga bastra’ (a piece of cloth) and by applying sandalwood paste to his forehead.

Embracing Odia culture, Prime Minister Modi relished the local delicacy ‘Kheeri’ during the ‘Gruha Prabesha’ ceremony for the PM Awas beneficiaries in the Shabara Sahi.

Upon landing in Bhubaneswar, went to the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak. They have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and are proud home owners. Also met their family including their adorable grandchild, Soumyajit. The Nayak family also served delicious… pic.twitter.com/0HkAd6Lxsn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2024

In addition to savouring the renowned Odia dish at a beneficiary’s house and praying to Lord Jagannath, PM Modi conversed with the PM Awas beneficiaries throughout his visit.