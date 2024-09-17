Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Shabara Sahi slum in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar, and inaugurated the homes of PMAY-Urban beneficiaries.
Joined by Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Modi spent about 30 minutes with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, engaging in conversation with them.
The slum’s inhabitants welcomed him traditionally with an ‘anga bastra’ (a piece of cloth) and by applying sandalwood paste to his forehead.
Embracing Odia culture, Prime Minister Modi relished the local delicacy ‘Kheeri’ during the ‘Gruha Prabesha’ ceremony for the PM Awas beneficiaries in the Shabara Sahi.
Upon landing in Bhubaneswar, went to the home of Antrajamai Nayak and Jahaja Nayak. They have benefitted from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and are proud home owners. Also met their family including their adorable grandchild, Soumyajit. The Nayak family also served delicious… pic.twitter.com/0HkAd6Lxsn
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2024
In addition to savouring the renowned Odia dish at a beneficiary’s house and praying to Lord Jagannath, PM Modi conversed with the PM Awas beneficiaries throughout his visit.
Sources report that Modi arrived at Bhubaneswar airport at 10:50 am and proceeded directly to Gadakana, where a crowd awaited his arrival.
Upon reaching, PM Modi inaugurated the houses of 20 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This group included 10 beneficiaries, 8 women from Self-Help Groups, and 2 beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Scheme, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi accompanying him.
During the visit, Modi stopped by the home of Antaryami Nayak, a recipient of the PM Awas Yojana, and enjoyed the traditional Odia dessert, Kheeri, made in his home. Modi spent time with Nayak’s family, engaging with them and offering blessings to the children, and conducted a puja. Subsequently, he went to Janata Maidan to initiate the Subhadra Yojana.
Additionally, PM Modi dedicated over thirty minutes to conversing with the beneficiaries, exploring their experiences and addressing their concerns. He also assessed the beneficiaries’ financial health and the impact of various government schemes on their lives.
PM Modi also urged participation in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, encouraging the planting of trees.
A significant police presence was established in Gadakana to ensure the event proceeded smoothly, overseen by Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda. Notably, this visit was a segment of his 74th birthday celebrations, aligning with the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ initiative.